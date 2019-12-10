DEKRA OSR Invites Nominations for Fifth Annual 2020 Safety in Action® ICON Awards

The ICON Award represents individuals whose contribution to safety is inspirational and innovative both for the organization itself and the safety industry. Past Safety in Action ICONs are from every industry sector. They include safety leaders from Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., the Huntsman Corporation, Koppers Inc., PHI Inc., DSM Dyneema, Hexion Inc., Shell Oil, and BNSF Railway.

"Workplace safety thrives through leaders who are committed to transforming their safety culture for the better. The ICON Awards honor the best of the best with the hope that their good works influence their peers, resulting in greater safety overall," said DEKRA North America Senior Vice President, Ted Apking.

"The ICON award displays the truest form of appreciation of an individual's efforts to protect others because the individual is recognized by their peers in industry and coworkers onsite," said 2019 ICON recipient David Matheny, Safety Lead at Huntsman Corporation. "It also recognizes individuals for seeking cultural change via commitment-based leadership across all organization levels and boundaries."

The deadline for submitting nominations is January 31 and recipients will be notified the following month. ICON recipients will be formally recognized March 26, 2020 during the Safety in Action® Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

About the Safety in Action® Conference:

The Safety in Action Conference is the largest privately-held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The result is dynamic networking and discussion, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward. In 2020, the Safety in Action™ Conference takes place March 25-27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

About DEKRA OSR:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR) is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner. In the process, they enhance business performance. DEKRA OSR is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

