DEKRA Partners With Las Vegas Metro Police Department to Promote Safety

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, DEKRA's Jiffy Smog-branded emissions testing stations in the Las Vegas area partnered with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to promote safety in the community. DEKRA, along with 22 other vendors, the Metro Police Department, and over 100 volunteers, hosted the 2018 LVMPD Traffic Summer Block Party. The event took place at the Veterans Tribute Career & Technical Academy and was attended by about 500 people. During the event, DEKRA raffled off five Emergency Roadside Kits, while the LVMPD fitted 100 bike helmets, properly installed 35 child seats in vehicles, and raffled off six bikes. Pete Villari, Senior Executive Vice President, PTI North America said, "We always welcome the opportunity to support local law enforcement, and to help make the communities we serve safe places to live, so we were very excited to be able to be a part of this wonderful event."

Aliante Parkway location

Globally, DEKRA is the world's largest vehicle testing company, inspecting over 26 million vehicles a year. They currently operate 25 Smog Test stations in the Las Vegas area under the name Jiffy Smog, a DEKRA company. Eric Labe, President and Chief Regional Officer of DEKRA North America said, "I'm thrilled that our DEKRA colleagues in Las Vegas were able to directly support DEKRA's mission of ensuring safety on the road, at work and at home."

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for over 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2017, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than 3.1 billion Euros. The company currently employs around 43,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

Media Contact:

Mark Kennedy



770-971-3788



mark.kennedy@dekra.com

SOURCE DEKRA Automotive North America