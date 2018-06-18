DEKRA Strengthens Presence in India

The DEKRA "Process Safety" division is primarily active with its consulting, testing, and training services in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries. In India, the division operates locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad under the umbrella of Chilworth Technology.

"In terms of resources and customer groups, the integration of Chilworth activities into the DEKRA family creates the ideal conditions for further expansion on the Indian subcontinent," says Stan Zurkiewicz, Head of DEKRA in East Asia & India. Lothar Weihofen, Head of the DEKRA Service Unit Insight adds: "Growth in all sectors means there is a growing need for safety in India. We are seeing a rising demand for our services in order to guarantee more safety in all areas of life - on the road, at work, and at home."

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2017, DEKRA generated sales totalling more than 3.1 billion Euros. The company currently employs more than 44,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

