DEKRA to Perform Emission Checks in Nevada After Acquisition of Jiffy Smog

"DEKRA has been active in the field of vehicle inspections for more than 90 years. Our goal is to bring our international experience and our expertise to Nevada in order to give vehicle owners the best service possible", said Eric Labe, President of DEKRA North America, Inc. "We are also looking at a significant potential for growth in the state beyond Clark County."

"Jiffy Smog has been in the market for decades and has been doing well in a very competitive environment. We are aiming to build on this success", says Pete Villari, Executive Vice President in charge of vehicle inspections at DEKRA North America, Inc. "We are looking forward to working with the former employees of Jiffy Smog who have joined DEKRA following the close of the acquisition."

The regulatory environment in Nevada requires most vehicle owners to have emissions checked annually. Jiffy Smog is the largest "Test Only" business in the state, which means that the stations are authorized to check emissions, but not to perform repairs. "This fits DEKRA's general focus on neutral and independent third-party expert services and a clear distinction between inspection and repair," says Eric Labe.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2017, DEKRA estimates to have generated sales totaling approximately 3.1 billion Euros. The company currently employs more than 43,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dekra-to-perform-emission-checks-in-nevada-after-acquisition-of-jiffy-smog-300639769.html

SOURCE DEKRA