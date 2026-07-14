Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical Nominated for Orlando's Best Awards; Customers Encouraged to Vote Today Through July 30!

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical is proud to announce that its Orlando-area locations have been named nominees in the 2026 Orlando's Best Awards, recognizing outstanding local businesses across Central Florida. Homeowners can learn more about each location by visiting North Orlando, South Orlando, and West Orlando. Voting officially opens today and runs through July 30, and Del-Air is inviting customers, employees and members of the community to help support the team by casting their vote.

Del Air Logo Dark Letters Orlando Best Award Post Logo

As one of Central Florida's trusted providers of home comfort services, Del-Air has spent decades helping Orlando homeowners stay comfortable with dependable heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions backed by exceptional customer service. This nomination reflects the trust and loyalty of the communities Del-Air proudly serves.

"Being nominated for Orlando's Best is an incredible honor because it comes from the community we've been privileged to serve for so many years," said Michael Rogers, General Manager at Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical South Orlando. "Every service call is an opportunity to earn our customers' trust, and we're grateful for the continued support that has helped us reach this milestone. We would be honored to earn your vote."

The Orlando's Best Awards celebrate businesses that consistently provide exceptional products, services and customer experiences throughout the Orlando metro area. Following the nomination stage, community members can vote for their favorite local businesses during the official voting period. Voting is limited to one vote per category, and businesses are encouraged to share the voting page with their customers and supporters.

Customers who have experienced Del-Air's commitment to quality workmanship, honest service and customer satisfaction are encouraged to cast their vote by visiting:

Vote Here: https://app.orlandosbest.com/vote

Voting is open today, July 14 through July 30. Supporters are encouraged to vote early and share the link with family, friends and neighbors throughout the Orlando area.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit www.delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at [email protected]

To contact Del- Air, visit their website at: https://www.delair.com/

SOURCE Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical