Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electric urges homeowners to prep electrical systems for colder weather

Florida's leading indoor comfort provider shares safety and efficiency tips ahead of the busy holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida homeowners prepare for the holidays and cooler weather, Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, the state's foremost indoor comfort provider, is reminding homeowners to ensure their electrical systems can safely handle added demand from lights, décor and heating equipment.

"During the holidays, many homeowners plug in multiple strands of lights, inflatables and electric heaters that may overload older or under-maintained electrical systems," said Mark Weaver, vice president of Del-Air's Residential Operations division. "Taking the time to have the electrical panel professionally checked, including inspecting outlets and test smoke detectors helps keep homeowners and their families safer throughout the season."

Weaver said that scheduling a professional electrical inspection ahead of the holidays could help prevent tripped breakers, power outages and costly damage and injuries caused by overloaded circuits. He also said many homeowners overlook the importance of preparing their whole-home systems, including HVAC, electrical and plumbing, especially with additional loads from new electric vehicles, golf cart and bicycle battery chargers, well before temperatures drop and holiday energy usage spikes.

"Even in Florida, cooler weather and shorter days mean heating systems, lighting and appliances work harder," Weaver said. "Scheduling a whole-home comfort inspection with Del-Air helps ensure each system is ready for the increased load, reduces energy waste and helps homeowners identify small issues before they turn into expensive repairs."

Weaver added that homeowners planning larger electrical upgrades, such as new electrical panels, water heaters, smart thermostats or high-efficiency HVAC systems, may still qualify for federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. These include credits for installing energy-efficient equipment that can cover up to 30% of qualifying costs, up to $2,000.

"Upgrading or maintaining your heating, cooling, electrical or water heating systems immediately is a smart investment," he said. "Not only does it make your home safer and more efficient for the holidays, but it may save money right away through rebates, tax credits and lower utility bills."

To learn more about Del-Air's services or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://www.delair.com/ or call (888) 831-2665.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit https://www.delair.com/ or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D, and government services. More information about Astara can be found at http://www.astaracapital.com/.

