Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric Partners with Veteran-Led Valor Point To Donate Essential Home Comfort Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electric is proud to announce a new community-driven project in partnership with Valor Point, a veteran-led organization dedicated to supporting those who have served.

As part of the initiative, Del-Air will donate and install a brand-new air conditioning system and a water heater at a Valor Point property in Florida, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and reliable living environment. The donated HVAC system will include a full setup with a thermostat, full warranty and additional customization options such as a filter rack.

"This project is about giving back to those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our country," said Paul Cardinal, Senior Manager of Procurement & Supply Chain Operations at Del-Air. "Del-Air is dedicated to hiring and supporting our service members and veterans. Partnering with a veteran-led organization like Valor Point is an honor, and we're proud to contribute our expertise and resources to support their mission."

Valor Point, known for its commitment to supporting veterans and their families, welcomed the collaboration as a meaningful step toward improving facilities and expanding its impact. [KW6] The project reflects Del-Air's ongoing dedication to community involvement, service, and supporting those who have served our country.

About Valor Point

Valor Point is a veteran-led organization focused on providing support, resources, and services to veterans and their families, helping them thrive in their communities. VALOR will provide support to Patriot Point, a 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, families, and caregivers.[KW7]

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit www.delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D and government services.

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To contact Del- Air, visit their website at: https://www.delair.com/

SOURCE Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, LLC