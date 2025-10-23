DEL FRISCO'S GRILLE UNVEILS REVAMPED BRUNCH MENU WITH 9 NEW DISHES, SHAREABLE EXPERIENCES, CRAFT COCKTAILS

Weekend-only menu features creative dishes and build-and-share beverage program

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Frisco's Grille, the contemporary American bar and grill known for its unique twist on elevated yet approachable dining, has launched its reimagined brunch menu featuring new dishes, shareable plates, craft beverages and a new "Brunch Meets Lunch" section.

Debuting Oct. 25 at all locations, the new menu includes standout dishes including Pull Apart Sticky Buns, Braised Short Rib Benedict, Green Eggs & Jamon, Shakshuka, Gingerbread Pancakes and more.

In addition to the new items, guests can still enjoy classic brunch favorites with a fresh twist, including Strawberry Cobbler French Toast and Crab Cake Benedict.

The "Brunch Meets Lunch" section of the menu bridges dining preferences with options like Baby Back Ribs and premium steak cuts, including filet mignon and bone-in ribeye, all available with signature sides.

"We've created an elevated brunch experience that celebrates the social nature of weekend dining," said Chef Ariel Contreras-Fox, vice president of culinary at Del Frisco's. "Our new menu offers something for everyone, from innovative breakfast creations to signature lunch favorites, all crafted to bring people together over delicious food and drinks."

The newly imagined brunch menu also features an elevated beverage program with two new signature experiences — Champagne Solutions, offering four bottles for $50, and Bespoke Mimosas, served for groups with craft syrups and premium juices.

Guests can also enjoy the sharable $50 Bloody Mary Board, made with Tito's Handmade Vodka or Don Julio Blanco Tequila, and chef-curated garnishes like cheesesteak eggrolls, cream cheese–stuffed olives, brown sugar bacon and more.

The new brunch menu is served exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.delfriscosgrille.com.

About Del Frisco's Grille

Del Frisco's Grille elevates any night out with hand-crafted cocktails and a refreshing, modern menu that draws inspiration from bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Step into an inviting and stylish atmosphere, built for creating an incredible experience that takes any lunch date, happy hour or night out to refreshing new heights. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://delfriscosgrille.com/.

