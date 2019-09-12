Del Grande Dealer Group Announces DGDG Does Good Foundation by Hosting Charity Golf Tournament

For more than 40 years, The Del Grande Dealer Group has been an active participant in the community. DGDG Does Good, the charitable arm of the Del Grande Dealer Group, has fostered a culture of giving within the DGDG family through partnerships with charitable organizations. To date, nearly $1 million has been donated to the community through supporting local charities and youth serving organizations, and helping those less fortunate during times of need.

"We are so proud to be able to make an impact in our community by doing all we can to help those in need," said Shaun Del Grande, CEO of DGDG. "DGDG is proud to be able to support others through the DGDG Does Good Foundation."

To announce the DGDG Does Good Foundation, the Del Grande Dealer Group hosted the DGDG Charity Golf Invitational at CordeValle. The event brought together both business partners and friends, and included a private performance by country superstar, Brett Young.

The funds raised from the invitational allow the DGDG Does Good Foundation to give back and provide much needed resources to the community. With the help of business partners, the DGDG Does Good Foundation makes a difference by supporting efforts such as revealing wishes to sick children with Make-A-Wish, donating blankets to cancer patients with the Bay Area Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and providing food to those in need at Second Harvest.

Jeremy Beaver, DGDG President added, "We are so very thankful to have such wonderful partners and friends that attended the inaugural DGDG Invitational. It was a wonderful event that will make a massive impact for those who need help the most in our community. It is events like this that drive us and our teams at DGDG to continue to be at our best for others."

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 15 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

SOURCE Del Grande Dealer Group

Related Links

https://www.dgdg.com/

