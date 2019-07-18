Del Grande Dealer Group Donates Blankets To Cancer Patients At O'Connor Hospital

"Everyone at DGDG is very proud to continue to support such a great cause," said CEO Shaun Del Grande. "Being able to make a difference with amazing organizations like The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society right here in our community is what we strive for at the Del Grande Dealer Group."

Participating in the Subaru Loves To Care program to support the Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Area Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is just one of the many ways Del Grande Dealer Group gives back to the community through DGDG Does Good, the charitable arm of the Del Grande Dealer Group. Through relationships and partnerships with charitable organizations, like The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, employees participate to help those in need year-round.

"The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Silicon Valley & Monterey Bay Chapter is proud of our partnership with Capitol Subaru. Spreading love, hope, and warmth to patients and their families through the Subaru Loves To Care program is a highlight of the year," said Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Campaign Manager Teresa Velez. "We thank O'Connor Hospital for welcoming us, and all the care they give to their patients."

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands and 14 dealerships in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

SOURCE Del Grande Dealer Group

Related Links

http://www.dgdg.com

