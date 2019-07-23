Del Grande Dealer Group Hosts Make-A-Wish® Wish Send-off

"The Del Grande Dealer Group as a business and the Del Grande family truly believe that giving back and being a part of the community is extremely important," said CEO Shaun Del Grande. "Being able to support amazing organizations like the Greater Bay Area chapter of Make-A-Wish right here in our community is what we are all about at DGDG; we all want to make this a better place."

The partnership between Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and DGDG continues to grow. Last month, DGDG revealed a wish to Riley, 6, who has an autoimmune disorder and wished to go on an RV road trip. DGDG employees also participated in a one-day Wish-A-Thon for airline miles televised on NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48, made possible by the Comcast NBC Universal Family.

Supporting Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is just one of the many ways Del Grande Dealer Group gives back to the community through DGDG Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group. Through relationships and partnerships with charitable organizations, like Make-A-Wish, employees participate to help those in need year-round.

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands and 14 dealerships in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with their commitment to providing a world-class guest experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

