Del Grande Dealer Group Joins Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

Alice Bertaina, MD, PhD and Sneha Ramakrishna, MD were presented with a $500,000 grant to support their groundbreaking pediatric cancer research at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, and Dr. Benjamin Huang at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco was presented with a $300,000 Scholar Hope Grant.

"I'm excited that Hyundai continues to support such a wonderful cause that is truly making a difference in the lives of others," said Shaun Del Grande, CEO of Capitol Hyundai and the Del Grande Dealer Group. "It is amazing that Hyundai as an Automotive Manufacturer is dedicated to helping those in need. It inspires us all at DGDG to keep thinking about how we can do more."

This September, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will award $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has awarded $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. With the purchase of every new Hyundai in the U.S., a donation is made to pediatric research.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers.

About DGDG:

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 15 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

SOURCE Del Grande Dealer Group

Related Links

http://www.dgdg.com

