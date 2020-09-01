Del Grande Dealer Group Named Top Workplace for 10th Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area News Group has recognized Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG.com), the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, as one of the Top Workplaces of 2020, marking the 10th consecutive year that DGDG has achieved this honor. DGDG placed 4th in the large company category. Winners are chosen based on results of an annual employee feedback survey completed solely by employees. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, future company vision, execution and communication.

"We are so proud of our team and the accomplishments we have achieved over the past year," said DGDG CEO, Shaun Del Grande. "This award continues to be the highlight of our year and to win 10 years in a row makes us all proud that our team continues to provide a world-class experience not only for our guests, but each other every day. DGDG will continue to innovate to be at our best for all team members over the next decade and beyond."

From in-house educational training to tech-savvy product specialists, DGDG realizes happy team members are the key to success. DGDG believes that employee recognition and promoting from within are paramount to future success and growth. This year, DGDG found new ways to keep the team engaged virtually and introduced innovative ways to do business, including the all-new No Brainer Checkout, which allows guests to buy vehicles online.

Giving back to the community is also important to the successful culture at DGDG. The DGDG family of employees support community causes with their time, resources and money through DGDG Does Good – Del Grande Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group.

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 15 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

SOURCE Del Grande Dealer Group

