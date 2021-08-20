Del Grande Dealer Group Named Top Workplace For 11th Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area News Group has recognized the Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group, as one of the Top Workplaces of 2021, marking the 11th consecutive year that DGDG has achieved this honor. DGDG placed 3rd in the large company category. Winners are chosen based on results of an annual employee feedback survey completed solely by employees. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, future company vision, execution and communication.

"We are so proud of our team and the accomplishments we have achieved over the past year," said DGDG CEO, Shaun Del Grande. "This award is the highlight of our year and we are proud to be on this list with such incredible companies. Our team continues to provide a world-class experience for our guests and DGDG will continue to innovate to be at our best for all team members."

From in-house educational training to tech-savvy product specialists, DGDG realizes happy team members are the key to success. DGDG believes that employee recognition and promoting from within are paramount to future success and growth. DGDG is dedicated to the continued development of a modern retail experience using our No Brainer Checkout flow on the Prodigy digital retailing tool, as well as a unified operational and marketing platform on Salesforce. We believe these tools will create a better experience for our guests, allowing us to grow the footprint of our organization through upcoming dealership acquisitions and create more opportunities for our team members.

Giving back to the community is also important to the successful culture at DGDG. The DGDG family of employees support community causes with their time, resources and money through DGDG Does Good – Del Grande Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group.

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

