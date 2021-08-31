Del Grande Dealer Group Raises $53,000 For Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area

Held each year, Subaru donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to a host of charitable partners, per the selection of each customer. This year's four national charities included the ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. In addition, DGDG's Capitol Subaru participated in the hometown charity matching donation program to support Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area.

"Everyone at DGDG is very proud to continue our partnership with Make-A-Wish," said President Jeremy Beaver. "Being able to make a difference with amazing organizations like Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area right here in our community is what we strive for at the Del Grande Dealer Group."

Participating in the Subaru Share the Love Event to support Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is just one of the many ways the DGDG family of employees support community causes with their time, resources and money through DGDG Does Good – Del Grande Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group.

DGDG also had the opportunity to assist Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area's Wish Granters with fulfilling the dream of 18-year-old Bryce, whose wish was to have a car makeover. DGDG helped facilitate the vehicle updates and presented the car to a very happy and grateful Bryce before his first day of school.

About Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area

Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 who have critical illnesses. Founded in 1984, we serve 17 counties in Northern California, from Siskiyou to Monterey. Our chapter has granted more than 8,500 wishes to date and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, granted close to 400 wishes per year.

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

