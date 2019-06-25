Del Grande Dealer Group Recognized As Top Workplace 2019

"Every year we strive to continue to get better at DGDG and winning this award again helps continue to tell the story about our culture and the happiness of our team," said DGDG CEO, Shaun Del Grande. "Because this ranking is earned by employee feedback, it solidifies what we are doing every day to provide all 1,100 DGDG team members with purpose-driven work and opportunities to grow."

From in-house educational training to teach-savvy product specialists, DGDG realizes happy team members are the key to success. DGDG believes that employee recognition and promoting from within are paramount to future success and growth. Giving back to the community is also important to the successful culture at DGDG. The DGDG family of employees support community causes with their time, resources and money through DGDG Does Good – Del Grande Does Good, the charitable arm of the DGDG dealership group.

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands and 14 dealerships in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

