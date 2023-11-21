Del Mar Fairgrounds Transforms into a Holiday Village, Hosts 12 Days of Coastal Christmas: A Holiday Light Spectacular

Beginning December 14, the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be sprinkled with holiday magic, including millions of twinkling lights, private igloo rentals, holiday skating and more

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unwrap the magic of the holiday season as Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular makes its way to the Del Mar Fairgrounds! Open weekends and select dates, from December 14th to December 30th, this 12-day holiday extravaganza promises a magical experience filled with twinkling lights, festive activities for all ages and the warmth of holiday cheer!

Bringing the charm of a winter wonderland to San Diego, Coastal Christmas invites guests to step into its holiday village with festivities happening at every corner. Stroll through the immersive light display of shimmering and sparkling lights or glide around the eco-friendly skating rink while listening to Christmas music. Find unique gifts for everyone on your list at the Holiday Market while the little ones bounce, climb and zipline through Frosty's Fun Zone. Santa and friends will also be on site for free photo ops to capture the best holiday memories!

"We are thrilled for Coastal Christmas to make its debut at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this year," said Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO of CBF Productions. "From the enchanting light displays to the joyous laughter echoing through Frosty's Fun Zone, Coastal Christmas embodies the spirit of the season. We invite families and friends to join us and create new holiday traditions at our winter wonderland by the sea."

Sip on festive cocktails at the Mistletoe Lounge, enjoy some cocoa at Santa's Hot Chocolate Lounge, and indulge in some seasonal treats at Mrs. Claus' Tasty Treats. To make the experience even more magical, igloos and fireside lounges can be reserved for cozying up with hot cocoa and s'mores. Be sure to keep an eye on the website for special signature nights, including a holiday skate party with Santa, an ugly sweater party, Military Night, where all active military will get in for free, holiday skating with your favorite princesses and more.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 4-12. Admission is free for kids 3 and under. Tickets and more information on all Coastal Christmas events and festivities are available at www.coastalchristmasdelmar.com .

About Coastal Christmas

Coastal Christmas is a 12-day holiday light spectacular hosted at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing the magic of the season to the beautiful shores of California. With its enchanting light displays, festive activities and joyful atmosphere, Coastal Christmas promises to be a beloved annual tradition for families and friends seeking a winter wonderland experience on the West Coast. Open weekends and select dates, from December 14th to December 30th, Coastal Christmas features an immersive light display of shimmering and sparkling lights, eco-friendly holiday skating, a holiday market, free photos with Santa, igloo and fireside lounges and more.

