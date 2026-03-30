Del Monte Capital Announces Investment in DLG Infrastructure Services

Partnership with Founder-Led Management Team in Houston's Municipal Water Infrastructure Sector

HOUSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Capital ("DMC"), a private equity firm specializing in growth-oriented, lower middle-market companies, is pleased to announce its majority recapitalization of DLG Infrastructure Services (formerly DL Glover Utilities and DL Glover Pipe Bursting) (collectively, "DLG" or the "Company"), representing DMC's third platform investment. Founded in 2020 by Chris Scott-Ford and Danny Glover, DLG has grown to become one of the Houston area's most trusted municipal water infrastructure companies, providing critical services including maintenance, repair, and rehabilitation of water-related infrastructure such as water line upgrades, drainage, sewer, wastewater rehabilitation and upgrades, trenchless pipe replacement, and neighborhood flood mitigation.

As part of the transaction, Chris Scott-Ford, President of DLG Infrastructure Services and a key driver of the Company's growth, gained significant ownership and will continue to lead all day-to-day operations. Concurrent with the transaction, DLG appointed Chad Cross as Chief Financial Officer to support the Company's continued growth.

Chris Scott-Ford, President of DLG, put it plainly: "As part of this process, I talked to a lot of private equity firms before choosing a partner, and they all said the right things. What set DMC apart was that they actually meant it. They understood our business, respected what we had built, and made it clear from day one that my role and our culture weren't up for negotiation. This is exactly the go-forward partnership I was looking for."

"Chris and I built something we're genuinely proud of, and finding the right partner to carry it forward was something I didn't take lightly," said Danny Glover, retiring co-founder of DLG. "The Del Monte team earned our trust throughout this process, and I couldn't be more confident in where this company is headed."

David Hartland, Managing Partner of Del Monte Capital, added, "Growing up in Houston, you learn early on how much this city depends on its water and drainage infrastructure — every major storm is a reminder of what's at stake for our neighborhoods and our families. Investing in a company that does this work, does it well, and does it safely is something we take genuine pride in. DLG has built an outstanding reputation across the Houston area, and we couldn't be more excited to support Chris and the entire team as they continue that mission."

Troutman Pepper Locke served as legal counsel to Del Monte Capital on the transaction. Amegy Bank provided senior financing. Gilbert & Pardue Transaction Advisors served as sell-side advisor to DLG.

About DLG Infrastructure Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, DLG Infrastructure Services provides critical municipal water infrastructure services across the greater Houston area. Since its founding, the Company has successfully completed nearly 1,000 projects spanning storm drainage, sanitary sewer repair and rehabilitation, trenchless pipe replacement, wastewater rehabilitation, and neighborhood flood mitigation. DLG serves municipalities and counties throughout the Houston metro. For more information, please visit www.dlginfrastructureservices.com

About Del Monte Capital

Founded in 2023, Del Monte Capital is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm specializes in providing capital and strategic resources to support growth, recapitalizations, management buyouts, and company successions. With a focus on essential business services, building products, specialty construction, industrial services, and other infrastructure-related industries, Del Monte Capital targets mission-critical, recession-resistant service businesses. Named by Inc. Magazine as a "Founder Friendly Investor" and recognized by ACG Houston with its Deal of the Year award for its inaugural investment, Del Monte Capital has quickly established itself as one of the region's most active and trusted lower middle-market private equity firms. For more information, please visit https://www.delmontecap.com

Contact: David Hartland: 713.997.2139, [email protected]

SOURCE Del Monte Capital