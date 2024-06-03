Del Monte Capital Announces Investment in Integrity Elevator Solutions

Recapitalization in Partnership with Founder

HOUSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Capital ("DMC"), a private equity firm specializing in growth-oriented, lower middle-market companies, is pleased to announce its growth investment in Integrity Elevator Solutions ("IES"). Founded just four years ago, IES has rapidly become a leading independent provider of commercial elevator services in Texas and Louisiana. Brent Stark, founder and president will continue to lead IES as it expands both organically and through acquisition.

Based in Texas, Integrity Elevator Solutions provides commercial elevator installations, modernizations, maintenance, and repair services. IES serves diverse clients including industrial and petrochemical facilities, healthcare providers, offices, universities, and government buildings. These customers rely on IES for its responsive services, expert mechanics, and commitment to excellence.

"IES is thrilled to partner with Del Monte Capital," said Brent Stark. "Our customers trust us because they know our mechanics are the best in the business. Now with more support, we can serve more customers while continuing to offer our mechanics industry-leading compensation and training."

With IES continuing to experience tremendous growth, Mr. Stark sought a partner that could support IES. "When I met with the Del Monte Capital team, I knew it was the right partner. They supported my vision for growth and shared my company's most important values."

Ross Canion, Managing Partner with Del Monte Capital, commented, "Integrity Elevator Solutions is an extraordinary company with a proven track record and compelling growth opportunities." Ben Weinblatt, Partner with DMC, added, "This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy of partnering with exceptional founders and management teams to drive growth. We're excited to support Mr. Stark and the IES team on this important next phase."

Founded in 2020, Integrity Elevator Solutions is a leading independent provider of commercial elevator installations, modernizations, maintenance, and repair services in Texas and Louisiana. IES provides high quality elevator services with industry-leading responsiveness and expertise. For more information on IES, please visit https://integrityelevators.com/.

Founded in 2023, Del Monte Capital is a Texas-based, lower middle-market private equity firm. Del Monte Capital provides capital and resources to support growth, recapitalizations, management buyouts, and company successions. The firm invests in a variety of industries with a special focus on industrial services, building products, specialty construction and other infrastructure-related industries. For more information on Del Monte Capital, please visit https://www.delmontecap.com/.

