Del Monte Foods Adds New Flavor to Popping Boba Snacking Line, Bubble Fruit

Made popular in frozen yogurt shops and the bubble tea craze, popping boba are delightful bubbles that burst to release a delicious pop of flavor. According to ResearchAndMarket.com , the global bubble tea market is predicted to double by 2027. Bubble tea is also used as an ingredient incorporated into food items – including boozy boba and boba hot pot .

Bubble Fruit is a kid-friendly, pre-portioned snack that provides a burst of fun, delicious flavor and a full serving of 100% real fruit. Regardless of whether kids are learning at home or in the classroom, these fun fruit cups put excitement back into snack time with something to look forward to during this year's back to school season.

Unlike the popping boba found in frozen yogurt or popular tea shops, Bubble Fruit does not contain any artificial colors or artificial sweeteners. The new Tropical Mixed Fruit Bubble Fruit has 0g of fat and only 60 calories. Available now nationwide at selected retailers including Safeway, Target, Publix, Stop & Shop and more.

"We want to provide all kids a fun snacking experience without compromising taste or nutrition, wherever they may be starting this school year. To achieve this, we've been working on expanding our portfolio of products to add convenient, unique options for kids and the entire family to enjoy. Providing a fun snacking experience for kids and adults of all ages is our goal," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "With this new flavor of Bubble Fruit, we look forward to meeting the needs of today's consumers who desire new tastes and textures to take their snacking to the next level."

The new Tropical Mixed Fruit Bubble Fruit is the first of many new Del Monte Foods snacking innovations to be released this year. This includes new ready to eat oatmeal and frozen veggie forward products.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As one of the original plant-based food companies, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or https://www.delmonte.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jane Chung

Edelman

[email protected]

510-908-3494

SOURCE Del Monte Foods

Related Links

http://www.delmontefoods.com

