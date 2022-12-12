Del Monte Foods Appoints Jim Caltabiano as Chief Financial Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jim Caltabiano as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Caltabiano will oversee the management of Del Monte Foods' financial organization and report to Parag Sachdeva, Chief Operations Officer (COO). He is a seasoned finance professional with nearly 30 years of experience within large consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, including Ajinomoto Foods, Campbell Soup Company, Procter & Gamble, and General Mills.

Jim Caltabiano, Chief Financial Officer, Del Monte Foods

"Jim joins our leadership team at a great time of growth and innovation for Del Monte Foods," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO. "Jim is a proven leader with a track record of driving growth and operational excellence within the CPG sector. We're excited to draw on his impressive financial expertise as we continue to evolve and innovate, building upon Del Monte Foods' 135+ heritage as the original plant-based food company."

Caltabiano previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO for Ajinomoto Foods North America, a leading frozen food manufacturing company, overseeing the $1.2 billion food division of the global company's North America division.

Prior to that role, he spent 10 years at Campbell Soup Company, where he held multiple financial leadership roles, including CFO of Campbell's $1 billion Fresh Division. Caltabiano originally joined Campbell as VP Strategic & Financial Analysis for their North America division consisting of U.S. Soup, Sauces & Beverages, Foodservice, and Canada. He held subsequent roles as VP Finance for Campbell Canada, VP Finance and interim General Manager for the company's Away from Home division, and General Manager for Plum Organics.

Earlier in his career, Caltabiano held various finance leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and General Mills.

Caltabiano studied finance and marketing at Syracuse University and received his MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba™, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.

