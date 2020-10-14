Del Monte Foods Brings Convenient Nutrition to the Frozen Aisle with NEW Veggieful™ Pocket Pies

"We've all been faced with a number of setbacks during the pandemic, but for many of us, we are busier than ever," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "Del Monte understands the dilemmas people face daily and empathizes with the new challenges we're experiencing. Creating a balanced diet through food which packs in delicious nutrients to fuel the day should be easy. New Veggieful™ Pocket Pies take the stress out of making healthful food choices by providing a tasty, easy-to-prepare veggie-packed option."

Pocket Pies expands Del Monte's Veggieful™ line of snacks and deliciously nutritious meal options filled with wholesome goodness. Containing one full serving of vegetables in each pie and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Pocket Pies' savory pockets are meatless, delicious and packed with flavor and nutrients.

Pocket Pies are available in the frozen aisle and include four flavors: Spinach Artichoke Parmesan, Broccoli Potato Cheddar, Plant-Based Philly Cheesesteak and Rosemary Garlic Plant-Based Chicken. Pocket Pies is just one of many Del Monte Foods newly released innovations, including new Veggieful™ Tomato Basil Veggie Bowls.

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As one of the original plant-based food companies, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

