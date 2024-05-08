Del Monte Foods Expands Production and Distribution of JOYBA® Bubble Tea Nationwide

Since the launch of this first-of-its kind innovation in 2021, JOYBA® bubble tea has quickly risen in popularity, bringing the boba shop experience to bubble tea lovers anytime, anywhere. Del Monte Foods has recognized the potential for JOYBA® to redefine the landscape of the shelf-stable tea market, now offering eight vibrant varieties. Through concentrated research and development, coupled with a deep understanding of consumer preferences, the company has continuously expanded the JOYBA® bubble tea portfolio including introducing two new Botanical inspired flavors as well as two new reduced sugar flavors, ensuring that it remains a pioneering leader in this category.

The expansion of JOYBA® production and distribution across the U.S. rides the huge surge in the bubble tea market, with projected growth from $2.7 billion in 2024 to $6.2 billion by 2032. This growth is led by Gen Z with a particularly strong interest in beverages that offer both convenience and an immersive experience. JOYBA has hit a sweet spot with 85 percent of consumers saying JOYBA is more fun to drink than other Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages and 80 percent are likely to recommend JOYBA to others (MarketVision Research).

"As consumers are increasingly seeking out convenient, experiential, and purpose-driven products, JOYBA® bubble tea is well-positioned to continue its rise in popularity, especially with young consumers," said Bibie Wu, Chief Communications & Technical Development Officer at Del Monte Foods. "With the brand's expansion, we look forward to bringing the joy of JOYBA® bubble tea to even more consumers across the nation as we continually look to innovate in this category."

Paying homage to its purpose, JOYBA® joined forces with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation in 2023 to introduce "Real Tea, Real Talk," in response to the ongoing challenges of mental health among Gen Z and younger generations. By urging individuals to obtain their Be There Certificate, the campaign empowers young people with the necessary skills to effectively support one another's mental well-being.

For more information on where to find JOYBA® bubble tea, please visit joyba.com/locations.

About JOYBA bubble tea

JOYBA bubble tea is a brand of fruit-flavored tea with the perfect amount of playful popping boba. This first-of-its-kind product delivers a true boba shop experience through a proprietary cup with an integrated straw that allows consumers to get the pop without the boba shop. JOYBA is about celebrating joy in everyday life through real conversations and social connections shared over real tasty beverages and is now available in eight refreshing flavors at retail stores nationwide – making it easy to enjoy bubble tea even if there's not a boba shop nearby. For more information on JOYBA® bubble tea, please visit www.joyba.com.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics™ and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

Media Contacts:

Drew McGowan

Del Monte Foods

[email protected]

415-637-5732

Courtney Mains

Edelman

[email protected]

408-835-5323

SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.