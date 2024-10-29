Del Monte Foods Honored as Corporate Hero by Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Del Monte Foods Recognized for Commitment to Enhancing Nutrition Education and Access Through "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" Program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods received the 2024 Corporate Hero Award by Alliance for a Healthier Generation during the America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas. This recognition highlights Del Monte Foods' mission of improving nutrition education and access for millions of children and families across the United States.

Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods, accepting the Corporate Hero Award.

Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods, accepted the award, joining past honorees including Nike, Kohl's, and Kaiser Permanente. The award acknowledges the company's "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program, developed in partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation. This initiative is part of the company's $5 million, ten-year commitment to support the physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being of youth and communities nationwide. To date, the program has reached over 7.6 million students and their families, exceeding the 7.5 million goal set in 2022.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Corporate Hero Award from Healthier Generation," said Del Monte's Longstreet. "At Del Monte Foods, we recognize that food insecurity significantly affects students' well-being and academic performance. That's why we are committed to promoting nutrition education and food access to help build a healthier future for children and families across the country."

The America's Healthiest Schools Leaders Summit brought together hundreds of educators representing the most highly-awarded among America's Healthiest Schools , Healthier Generation's annual program that recognizes schools for implementing best practices to support student, staff, and family health in nine topic areas. Del Monte Foods presented the "Improving Nutrition & Food Access" category, which recognizes schools that maximize meal participation and collaborate with community organizations to improve nutrition security.

"Recognition is a powerful tool for inspiring schools to prioritize whole child health," said Kathy Higgins, CEO of Alliance for a Healthier Generation. "By celebrating the dedication of schools and partners like Del Monte Foods, we motivate others to take meaningful action in advancing the physical, mental and social-emotional well-being of students. This collective effort is essential to creating healthier environments where children can thrive."

A total of 360 schools nationwide were honored in the Del Monte Foods presented "Improving Nutrition & Food Access" category for their commitment to student well-being, with a focus on enhancing meal programs and incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their cafeteria menus. Products like Del Monte® Fruit Cup® Snacks can play a crucial role in making fruits more readily available, providing students with the nourishment they need to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

Del Monte Foods' commitment to creating a healthier future aligns with the company's Growers of Good® mission to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow by making nutritious foods more accessible to all. Through its ongoing partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Del Monte Foods aims to ensure that nutrition remains central to childhood development and well-being.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 138 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics™ and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com .

