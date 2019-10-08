Del Monte Foods, Inc. Reveals Fruit Crunch Parfait to Satisfy Cravings of a Nutritious Snack and Better-For-You-Treat

Packed with two billion probiotics for digestive health and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Fruit Crunch Parfait is a non-dairy option comprised of silky coconut crème, providing the flavor, texture and richness of yogurt. Unlike typical parfaits that are high in sugar, Fruit Crunch Parfait is a better-for-you option that is comparable in deliciousness and packaged for today's busy consumers, making it the perfect balanced snack or breakfast on-the-go.

"We envisioned Fruit Crunch Parfait as a reinvented classic that is ideal for the wellness-minded consumer striving towards balancing great taste, nutrition, and convenience," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "We're thrilled to expand our presence in the refrigerator aisle with a non-dairy – yet deliciously crave-worthy – product, something you can feel good about eating.

Here at Del Monte, we're always monitoring industry trends and we firmly believe that Fruit Crunch Parfait delivers on what consumers are looking for."

Fruit Crunch Parfait is the second of Del Monte Foods' new snacking innovation products to be released this year, following Bubble Fruit, that is delicious, convenient and better-for-you. Consumers can expect to see further developments from the 130-year-old heritage brand as it continues to diversify outside the canned food aisle and into the snack, refrigerator and frozen aisles of grocery stores.

About Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Foods is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com

