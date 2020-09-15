Del Monte Foods Introduces Homestyle Oatmeal Goodness with New Oats To Go

"We know getting kids up, ready and fed can be a struggle. Del Monte wanted to create a delicious breakfast and snacking product for those with busy lives," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "Oats To Go is our newest innovation, one that embodies what we at Del Monte are all about – bringing on-trend products, convenience and nutrition to people in a way that doesn't sacrifice taste or break the bank."

Pre-portioned, shelf-stable, and packed with fresh fruit flavors Oats To Go has all the necessary nutrients of a healthy breakfast. Whether working from home, commuting during a hectic morning or just need a quick bite, Oats To Go can be enjoyed warm or cold and provides the convenience to enjoy oatmeal at a moment's notice. Available flavors include Maple Brown Sugar Crunch, Banana Nut, Triple Berry Almond and Apple Cinnamon Crunch. Oats To Go is a wholesome option that contains a good source of fiber, 10 grams of protein, 20 grams of whole grains, and half a serving of real fruit in each delicious cup.

Oats To Go is just one of many Del Monte Foods innovations newly released, including the latest flavor of Bubble Fruit and others being unveiled later this year.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As one of the original plant-based food companies, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or https://www.delmonte.com/ .

