Del Monte Foods Launches Bubble Fruit, A First-of-its-Kind Innovation in Snacking Featuring Popping Boba
New Fruit Cup® Brings Fun Bubble Tea Trend to the Grocery Aisle, Just in Time for Back to School Season
Aug 29, 2019, 07:00 ET
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. is proud to introduce its newest product, Bubble Fruit. A true testament to Del Monte's commitment to providing fresh, high quality fruits and vegetables to families in inventive new ways, Bubble Fruit is a first-of-its-kind snacking experience taking the ongoing trend of popping boba to the next level. Bubble Fruit will be available starting in September across retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Ahold and SUPERVALU. The product comes in three flavors: Peach Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Apple Watermelon and Pear Berry Pomegranate.
Bubble Fruit combines the goodness of a classic Fruit Cup® with bursting boba to create a fun and delicious after-school snack option for kids and teens. Bubble Fruit appeals to today's on-the-go lifestyles and the growing consumer movement of frequent snacking. Containing a full serving of 100% real fruit, Bubble Fruit delivers a juicy burst of flavor in every bite that is perfect for lunch boxes or after school snacks. Unlike the popping boba found in frozen yogurt or popular tea shops, Bubble Fruit does not contain any artificial colors or artificial sweeteners.
"We have made it our priority to drive our innovation to meet the needs of today's consumers who are looking for new exciting food experiences, flavors and textures," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "By leveraging on-trend inspiration like the boba phenomenon, Bubble Fruit is a clever reinvention of a classic product that kids will want to eat and parents will feel good about serving."
Bubble Fruit is the first of many new Del Monte Foods snacking innovations to be released this year that are delicious, convenient and better for you. Consumers can expect to see further developments from the 130-year-old heritage brand as it continues to diversify outside the canned food aisle and into the snack, refrigerator and frozen aisles of grocery stores.
About Del Monte Foods
Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.
Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Erin Farkaly
Edelman
Erin.Farkaly@edelman.com
973-715-6716
SOURCE Del Monte Foods
Share this article