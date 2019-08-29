Del Monte Foods Launches Bubble Fruit, A First-of-its-Kind Innovation in Snacking Featuring Popping Boba

Bubble Fruit combines the goodness of a classic Fruit Cup ® with bursting boba to create a fun and delicious after-school snack option for kids and teens. Bubble Fruit appeals to today's on-the-go lifestyles and the growing consumer movement of frequent snacking. Containing a full serving of 100% real fruit, Bubble Fruit delivers a juicy burst of flavor in every bite that is perfect for lunch boxes or after school snacks. Unlike the popping boba found in frozen yogurt or popular tea shops, Bubble Fruit does not contain any artificial colors or artificial sweeteners.

"We have made it our priority to drive our innovation to meet the needs of today's consumers who are looking for new exciting food experiences, flavors and textures," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "By leveraging on-trend inspiration like the boba phenomenon, Bubble Fruit is a clever reinvention of a classic product that kids will want to eat and parents will feel good about serving."

Bubble Fruit is the first of many new Del Monte Foods snacking innovations to be released this year that are delicious, convenient and better for you. Consumers can expect to see further developments from the 130-year-old heritage brand as it continues to diversify outside the canned food aisle and into the snack, refrigerator and frozen aisles of grocery stores.

About Del Monte Foods

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.

