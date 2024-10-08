Del Monte Foods Unveils New Global Flavors, Continuing Legacy of Innovation

Del Monte Foods innovates with new on-trend flavors that resonate with adventurous taste buds

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods today reaffirmed its commitment to innovation with the introduction of new products inspired by the latest food trends, catering to consumers' growing appetite for exciting and unexpected flavors. Building on its rich history as a trusted brand, Del Monte Foods continues to lead the way in developing new products that resonate with the evolving tastes of modern consumers.

Del Monte Foods is delivering exciting, flavorful foods that tap into the growing demand for ethnic and global tastes with new offerings like Mexican Style Street Corn and Southern Style Green Beans.

As the U.S. becomes increasingly racially and ethnically diverse and global culinary trends make their mark domestically, Del Monte Foods remains at the forefront of food innovation. The company is responding to these shifts with bold, new offerings like Mexican Style Street Corn and Southern Style Green Beans — spicy, modern twists on classic favorites. These new products represent just one example of how Del Monte is delivering exciting, flavorful foods that tap into the growing demand for ethnic and global tastes.

"Innovation has always been a part of Del Monte Foods' DNA, and we're constantly evolving to meet the needs of today's consumers," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "Our latest bold, spicy products are not only delicious but are a fresh and modern twist on classic favorites. They cater to consumers who crave both familiar comfort foods and new, adventurous flavors. And this is just the beginning — we have exciting plans for more flavor extensions that we can't wait to share."

Del Monte Foods' ability to anticipate and quickly respond to consumer preferences is driven by its robust Product Innovation Teams, who work in tandem to spot the latest restaurant and menu trends, collaborate with culinary chefs, and partner with suppliers. From the popularity of bubble tea to emerging flavor profiles, Del Monte is always on the lookout for ways to introduce new, exciting products to its portfolio.

One of Del Monte Foods' most notable innovations is JOYBA® Bubble Tea. The company identified the global trend of bubble tea and the rising popularity of the beverage in the U.S. and introduced this first of its kind offering at mass retail, leading the way for bubble tea's popularity to expand beyond specialty shops into consumers' homes. The success of JOYBA has spurred further innovation within Del Monte Foods' portfolio, including Bubble Fruit® Gel products, which capitalize on the widespread appeal of bubble tea textures and flavors.

"Del Monte Foods is proud to push the boundaries of what packaged foods can be," said Bibie Wu, Chief Communications and Technical Development Officer of Del Monte Foods. "We're always inspired by what's happening in restaurants, at trade shows, and across global food trends, and we work diligently to bring that inspiration to our consumers."

With more new products set to launch in 2025 — including a line extension of Del Monte Foods' bold flavor offerings and another series of culinary-inspired products currently in testing — Del Monte Foods is poised to continue driving innovation across its categories.

The company's commitment to trend-spotting and consumer insights has been the foundation of its legacy for over 135 years, and Del Monte Foods remains dedicated to bringing fresh, modern ideas to the table.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics™ and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

