Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations to Team Members in Kankakee, IL

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to provide the option of vaccines to our facility," said Morgan Tracy , General Manager for the Kankakee facility, which is one of several North American Operations & Sales locations for Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A, Inc. "The cornerstone of our business approach is to be both innovative and proactive in promoting a safe work environment. This is a tremendous step forward in being able to help our team members while steadily and reliably supplying our customers with fresh, quality products."

The Kankakee County Health Department (KCHD) has been working alongside businesses like Fresh Del Monte on the vaccination campaign since vaccines first started shipping at the end of last year. "Our aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible," said John Bevis, Administrator for KCHD. "That means focusing on essential workers. These team members fulfill an important role, not only in our own community, but to all communities that businesses like Del Monte Fresh Produce supply. Our hope is that individual decisions to get vaccinated will encourage others to do so when it is made available."

Jewel-Osco markets were selected as vaccine distribution sites because of its extensive presence throughout Kankakee and the greater Chicago metropolitan area. Del Monte Fresh Produce is a nationwide supplier for Albertsons grocery stores, which is the parent company of Jewel-Osco. Employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, administered in two doses, four weeks apart, while supplies last. KCHD is currently working with other businesses and organizations in the region to expand vaccination availability as supply allows. The most recent updates on vaccine availability and testing can be found at www.kankakeehealth.org.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America's leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

