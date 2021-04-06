Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Restructures Multiple Divisions And Names New Vice Presidents

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. ("Fresh Del Monte") announces restructuring of the North America organization following the departure of former Senior Vice President, Annunciata (Nucci) Cerioli, effective March 22, 2021. The organization will now be led by Jesus Rodriguez, who will serve as Senior Vice President of Sales (North America); and Ziad Nabulsi, who will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations (North America); both reporting to Youssef Zakharia, President & Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Dave Russell, Vice President, Sales (North America) announced his retirement. Dave will remain with Fresh Del Monte through the end of this year working on various strategic initiatives in North America. Over the coming weeks, Dave will work closely with Jesus to ensure a smooth transition of sales activities.

Both Jesus and Ziad will oversee and work collaboratively to address the needs of the company and its customers in the North America region. The Sales division, under Jesus will concentrate on sales related activities, including, product management, customer relationships and marketing while the operations division under Ziad will focus on various operations activities, including, operations strategy, procurement, quality assurance, engineering, Del project management, transportation and logistics.

"We thank Nucci for her contributions during her time with the company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Youssef Zakharia, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We also look forward to the focused attention Jesus, Ziad and Dave will bring as we continue to move forward on our short-term goals and longer-term strategic initiatives."

About Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America's leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

