Del Monte® Launches NEW Veggieful™ Riced Veggies, a Flavorful and Nutritious Twist on Regular White Rice

According to the 2021 State of the Plate: America's Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research from the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), there has been a 16% decrease in vegetable consumption frequency by Americans since 2004, and most Americans currently eat vegetables on just one occasion or less each day. As The Original Plant-Based Food Company ®, Del Monte Foods is passionate about helping raise vegetable consumption in America by making its products accessible and more delicious with new innovations throughout the grocery store like Veggieful™ Riced Veggies .

Del Monte's Veggieful™ line is perfect for anyone in need of more veggies in their everyday diets and those who are simply looking for easy and better-for-you swaps. Perfect for busy lifestyles as Americans return to school and routine, the ready-to-cook Veggieful™ Riced Veggies are available in five variations, four perfectly pre-seasoned flavors and an unseasoned option, making it easier than ever to enjoy. Simply pop in the microwave or on the stovetop in just six short minutes and can be enjoyed on its own as a side or with a protein for a complete meal.

Each 10-ounce bag of Veggieful™ Riced Veggies contains over three servings of vegetables per bag, 5 to 10 grams of carbs, and 50-80% fewer calories than prepared white rice. Veggieful™ Riced Veggies are gluten-free, vegetarian and do not contain artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, or GMO ingredients.

"At Del Monte, we know consumers want healthier alternatives without compromising taste," said Liam Farrell, VP of Brand Marketing for Del Monte Foods. "Our deliciously pre-seasoned Veggieful™ Riced Veggies makes it easy for people to get well-balanced meals and enjoy eating their vegetables without the high sodium and artificial flavors."

Available in five varieties:

This product is the latest of Del Monte Foods Veggieful™ Line, which launched in 2019 with Veggieful™ Veggie Bowls ( 2020 Product of the Year winner ) and Veggieful™ Pocket Pies ( 2021 Product of the Year winner ). Veggieful Riced Veggies are available now in the frozen aisle at major national retailers like Ralphs, Kroger, and Jewel with a suggested price of $3.99.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

