DEL MONTE® PRECIOUS HONEYGLOW™ PINEAPPLE WINS "OVERALL FOOD INNOVATION OF THE YEAR" IN 2024 MINDFUL AWARDS

New personal size pineapple is selected from thousands of nominations worldwide for its innovative design to reduce food waste, by giving consumers more sizing options.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE: FDP) the world's leading vertically integrated producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, recently won "Overall Food Innovation of the Year" in the 2024 Mindful Awards, for the company's new Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™, an innovative personal-size fresh pineapple that weighs less than two pounds and offers an extra sweet taste and radiant golden hue.

Fresh Del Monte’s new Precious Honeyglow™ is the most compact pineapple in Del Monte history, weighing between 1.5 and 2 pounds, about half the average weight of a full size traditional fresh pineapple. The smaller Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™ pineapple is designed to offer consumers more choices in the variety and size of their fresh pineapple, to suit taste preferences and reduce food waste.

The Mindful Awards is an independent award program recognizing conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and products. According to the organization, their mission is to honor CPG companies and products that offer healthier choices with an environmental and social consciousness in mind. Fresh Del Monte's Precious Honeyglow™ pineapple was selected from thousands of nominations worldwide, across various categories, including snacks, food, beverages, supplements, home products, and more.

"Our product development is focused on offering convenient and enjoyable ways for consumers to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their daily routines – but we also have a major emphasis on sustainability and eliminating food waste," said Melissa Mackay, Fresh Del Monte's Vice President of Marketing in North America. "We are honored to win the 2024 Mindful Award for Precious Honeyglow™ pineapples because it represents our commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability."

Fresh Del Monte's new Precious Honeyglow™ is the most compact pineapple in Del Monte history, weighing between 1.5 and 2 pounds, about half the average weight of a full size traditional fresh pineapple. The smaller Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™ pineapple is designed to offer consumers more choices in the variety and size of their fresh pineapple, to suit taste preferences and reduce food waste.

Precious Honeyglow™ pineapple is the latest innovation in Fresh Del Monte's line of Honeyglow® pineapples, which offer a distinctly sweeter taste than traditional pineapples. Grown at specialty farms in Costa Rica, Del Monte® Honeyglow® pineapples are left to mature and ripen naturally on the plant for a few extra days, resulting in an extra sweet taste and radiant golden hue.

More information on Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™ Pineapple is available at https://www.melissas.com/products/precious-honeyglow-pineapples and more information on Fresh Del Monte products, recipes and promotions can be found at DelMonteFresh.com

To learn more information about the 2024 Mindful Awards and access a full list of category winners, please visit www.mindfulawards.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. In 2022,2023 and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

Media Contacts :

AnnMarie Motley

Rocket Launch PR for Fresh Del Monte

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.