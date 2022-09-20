Del Monte's® Veggieful™ Brand Announces Partnership with Nicole Keshishian Modic of KaleJunkie

This September, Del Monte® Veggieful™ Pocket Pies are expanding to include three new pizza inspired flavors including two plant-based meat flavors, Pepperoni and Sausage & Mushroom.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Del Monte® Veggieful™ announces its partnership with Nicole Keshishian Modic of popular food site and social page KaleJunkie to inspire consumers to fall back into a healthier routine. Nicole offers inspiration, recipes and time-saving hacks showcasing how Veggieful™ Pocket Pies, including NEW pizza-inspired pocket pies, and Veggieful™ Riced Veggies can be incorporated into your day-to-day snack or meal rotation.

"My goal whenever I am cooking is to find joy in eating with simple yet flavorful recipes that anyone can make. Working with Del Monte's® Veggieful™ allows me to create recipes that encourage home cooks to eat more vegetarian recipes & products," says Nicole Keshishian Modic. "I want my recipes to make people feel good from the inside out."

Nicole shows ways consumers can fall back into a routine with the help of Veggieful™ Pizza Pocket Pies, a functional, vegetarian, nutrient-filled snack that keeps one satisfied on the go. Nicole also created unique recipes showcasing Del Monte® line of riced veggie medleys, Veggieful™ Riced Veggies like Stuffed Cucumber Bites with a chipotle dipping sauce, perfect for a delicious, veggie-forward snack or appetizer. Her recipes satisfy even the pickiest of vegetable eaters, including her two young sons.

"Del Monte is committed to providing access to nutritious, plant-based products to families across the country, so partnering with Nicole to promote Veggieful™ inspiring families to add more veggies into their daily routine was an easy decision for us," said Bibie Wu, CMO for Del Monte Foods. "With our new Veggieful™ Pocket Pies such as plant-based Pepperoni Pizza and plant-based Sausage and Mushroom Pizza, families can now enjoy even more veggie goodness in their favorite pizza flavors."

Whether you are looking for an easy snack while on the go or in need of a plant-based protein pick me up, Veggieful™ Pizza Pocket Pies are the delicious and easy to heat and eat in minutes veggie packed option. Veggieful™ Pizza Pocket Pies are baked to perfection in a cauliflower crust and filled with nutritious vegetables and real cheese offering a variety of plant-based proteins including the two NEWEST plant-based innovations: pepperoni and sausage & mushroom. Containing one full serving of vegetables in each pie and no artificial flavors or preservatives, Veggieful™ Pizza Pocket Pies are meatless, delicious options packed with flavor and nutrients.

Veggieful™ Pocket Pies are also available in the frozen aisle and include seven flavors:

NEW! Plant-Based Pepperoni Pizza

NEW! Plant-Based Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

NEW! Four Cheese Pizza

Spinach Artichoke Parmesan

Broccoli Potato Cheddar

Philly Real Cheese Plant-Based Steak

Garlic & Herb Plant-Based Chicken & Real Cheese.

Del Monte's® Veggieful™ Riced Veggies are ready-to-heat and eat mealtime options that prove convenient food can be tasty and nutritious. These riced veggies are perfect to accompany any protein or transformed into a veggie packed meal. Veggieful Riced Veggies contain one full serving of vegetables per serving, 50% fewer calories than prepared white rice and are made with no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Veggieful™ Riced Veggies are available in the frozen aisle in five variations.

Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli Garlic and Herbs

Riced Cauliflower Teriyaki

Riced Cauliflower Southwest

Riced Cauliflower Parmesan Herb

Riced Broccoli Unseasoned

Veggieful™ Riced Veggies are available at major retailers nationwide such as Target, Walmart, Kroger, King Soopers, Albertsons, and more. The riced veggies are sold in a 10 oz. pouch with a MSRP of $3.19.

Veggieful™ Pocket Pies are also available at major retailers nationwide. One 8 oz. box contains two pocket pies and has a MSRP of $3.99.

For more information and to locate a store partner near you, visit DelMonte.com. Check out Nicole's content and original recipes on Instagram @kalejunkie or on her website.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

