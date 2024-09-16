Del Real Foods' Birria & Cheese Mini Pupusas Named a Winner in Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editors' Picks Awards

Progressive Grocer's Editors' Picks Awards celebrates grocery products that excel in innovation, functionality, value, and packaging design. As consumer preferences have continued to shift towards global flavors and convenience, the Birria & Cheese Mini Pupusas have been recognized for their delicious flavor, simplicity, and quality of ingredients, driving the category forward through new innovation.

These Birria & Cheese Mini Pupusas offer a quick and flavorful meal ready in minutes. Made with tender, slow-cooked beef birria and melty mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in corn masa, these gluten-free pupusas bring the bold and vibrant flavors of Latin cuisine to your table in a convenient, heat-and-eat format — perfect for busy families and individuals. Ready to eat in just three minutes, they can be enjoyed in various ways, whether topped with guacamole, salsa, curtido (a traditional Hispanic coleslaw), or simply on their own.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Progressive Grocer for our Birria & Cheese Mini Pupusas," said Daniela Simpson, CMO of Del Real Foods. "As the leader in the pupusa category, making up 90% of total category sales, this award win further solidifies our commitment to delivering high-quality and convenient meal solutions."

To learn more about Del Real Foods and its Pupusas product line, please visit delrealfoods.com .

About Del Real Foods: Del Real Foods, headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, specializes in refrigerated, heat-and-eat Hispanic foods. Its products are known for authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients, providing consumers with convenient meal options that reflect traditional family recipes. Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, pupusas, and other recipes — all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial — and inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas' founding family. The brand's Birria & Cheese Mini Pupusas were recently honored as a winner in Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editors' Picks Awards. These delicious meals that taste like you cooked them yourself are available at club, retail, food service, and wholesale distributors. For more information, please visit delrealfoods.com and follow on Instagram @delrealfoods .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Del Real Foods