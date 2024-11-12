Del Real Foods' Birria & Cheese Pupusas Are Now Available in Over 600 Kroger Stores

This Marks The First Time Del Real Foods' Pupusas Are Available At Kroger

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Real Foods , a leader in authentic Hispanic fresh foods, proudly announces the expansion of its retail partnership with Kroger by introducing its award winning Birria & Cheese Pupusas across seven Kroger divisions, including Ralphs and King Soopers. As the only brand to offer fresh, refrigerated Pupusas, this new addition supports Del Real Foods' mission of bringing high-quality Hispanic cuisine to households nationwide. Hitting store shelves, the Birria & Cheese Pupusas showcase the brand's refreshed packaging and branding, and will be priced at $9.69 per six-pack, and discounted to $7.99 through December to encourage consumers to try this delicious new product.

The Birria & Cheese Pupusas combine the bold, vibrant flavors of Latin cuisine in a convenient, heat-and-eat format. The pupusas are crafted from stone ground corn masa (a corn dough) and stuffed with savory beef birria and cheesy mozzarella. These gluten-free pupusas offer a quick and flavorful snack or meal solution. To enjoy, simply heat them and serve them with guacamole, salsa, or traditional curtido (Hispanic coleslaw), or enjoy them as they are. Recently, these pupusas were honored in the Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editors' Picks Awards for their outstanding taste and quality, which signals an increasing consumer interest in the pupusa category as a whole.

"With the demand for Hispanic dishes on the rise and growing consumer interest in Pupusas, we're excited to be expanding our retail partnership with Kroger by introducing our Birria & Cheese Pupusas," said Daniela Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Real Foods. "At Del Real Foods, we believe authentic recipes, fresh ingredients, and modern convenience can—and should—live together on the same grocery store shelf, and our Pupusas are no exception, delivering the delicious, traditional tastes our customers love, paired with the convenience they need."

For more information about Del Real Foods and its line of authentic, ready-to-eat products, please visit www.delrealfoods.com .

About Del Real Foods: Del Real Foods, headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, specializes in refrigerated, heat-and-eat Hispanic foods. Its products are known for authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients, providing consumers with convenient meal options that reflect traditional family recipes. Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, pupusas, and other recipes — all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial — and inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas' founding family. The brand's Birria & Cheese Pupusas were recently honored as a winner in Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editors' Picks Awards. These delicious meals that taste like you cooked them yourself are available at club, retail, food service, and wholesale distributors. For more information, please visit delrealfoods.com and follow on Instagram @delrealfoods .

