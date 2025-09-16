Del Sol Food Company Highlights Café Mexicano for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Del Sol Foods is known for its production of premium items made in small batches using high-quality ingredients to ensure exceptional taste. Partnering with Sabormex, Mexico's leading coffee producer with over 75 years of experience and six well-known brands (including Café Legal, Café Garat, and Café Oro), the company is bringing U.S. coffee drinkers an authentic taste of Mexico's rich coffee heritage.

Café Mexicano features:

Café Mexicano Chiapas Reserve: A medium-dark roast that showcases the purity of its single-origin roots, with a clean, sweet profile complemented by earthy hazelnut, woody undertones, and hints of chocolate.

Café Mexicano Oaxaca Reserve: A bold dark roast with velvety dark chocolate sweetness and a buttery body drawn from Oaxaca's dense, flavorful beans.

Café Mexicano Veracruz Reserve: A smooth medium roast with fragrant fruit notes, reflecting the tropical richness of Veracruz.

Café Mexicano Espresso: A full-bodied espresso that awakens the senses with a and deep, inviting aroma, offering a truly indulgent experience that celebrates the artistry of Mexican coffee in its most intense form.

Café Mexicano Mexican Blend: A harmonious medium roast blending all three regions, offering mild fruit and chocolate notes with a delicate body.

In Mexico, coffee represents more than just a morning beverage; it embodies hospitality and tradition. "We're proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Café Mexicano, a coffee that truly represents the richness of Mexican heritage and flavor.", said Jacinto Esteban, Vice President of Sales at Del Sol Foods.

A portion of proceeds from Café Mexicano helps fund the Jóvenes por la Cafeticultura Sostenible (Youth for Sustainable Coffee Farming) program. This initiative engages young people from rural communities to carry forward the tradition of coffee farming through sustainable practices and regenerative agriculture. In 2025, the program reached a milestone with a record-breaking 44 students enrolled.

Café Mexicano is now available for purchase at CafeMexicano.com and at leading retailers, including Home Goods, Walmart, Food City K-Vat, Tops Friendly Market, Wegman, HEB, and World Market. For a full list of retailers, please visit our website.

SOURCE Del Sol Food Company, Inc.