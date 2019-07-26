Jeffty Connelly Appointed Vice President of Player Relations at Barona Resort & Casino

Managing what is considered to be the heartbeat of Barona, Jeffty's role is to lead Club Barona's more than 140 staff members to deliver exceptional service to every Club Barona member. In addition, he will mentor the VIP and Executive Host teams encouraging them to build strong relationships with current and new players.

"Jeffty brings exceptional know-how and an exceptional enthusiasm to this new position," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Backed by his roles as an executive host and proven leadership and relationship building skills, Jeffty will help Barona continue to lead the industry in providing the best player service and treating our players like friends and family."

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Jeffty's career began on the basketball courts. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Santa Clara University on a basketball scholarship, he traveled the world as a professional basketball player in the Continental Basketball Association and World Basketball League. He spent most of his sports career in Brazil and is fluent in Portuguese.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

