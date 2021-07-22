Delaget and InfoSync Announce Partnership

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry and InfoSync announced their new partnership today. InfoSync's focus on the restaurant industry, offering accounting and payroll, brings an especially exciting new addition to Delaget's Easy Street Marketplace.

Delaget and InfoSync

"We're excited to partner with Delaget and add them to our partnership offerings." Says Dale Hoyer, CEO InfoSync. "Delaget's commitment to the success of restaurant companies falls in line with InfoSync's vision, and as industry leaders, we will bring value-added complementary services to businesses."

For more information about InfoSync and our comprehensive business process solutions, please visit our website: www.issvc.com.

Delaget and InfoSync are excited to move forward in their efforts to provide their services to the restaurant industry during the time many franchisees and owners/operators need it most. With the restaurant industry facing an unprecedented labor shortage following 2020, Delaget and InfoSync offer solutions to save money, time, and labor costs with their software solutions.

"We're excited to join forces with InfoSync as we grow our Easy Street Marketplace partner offerings," says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget. "It is particularly exciting for us to partner with another company whose focus is on the restaurant industry right now."

Delaget's Easy Street Marketplace is the go-to destination for QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) owners and operators to find vetted vendors who offer simple solutions to their complex challenges that are unique within the restaurant market. The ever-growing list of Easy Street vendors solves problems ranging from loss prevention to accounting and payroll and everything in-between.

For more information about Delaget and our award-winning restaurant reporting and analytics products, please visit our website: www.delaget.com.

About Delaget

Delaget helps restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through our configurable restaurant dashboard, our data solutions, and our Easy Street Marketplace. We received the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for our Delaget Coach restaurant dashboard, which provides an all-encompassing view of an owner/operator's most critical operational data including sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, voice of customer, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers are franchisees and franchisors from brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, Popeye's, Slim Chickens, Sonic, and more. Visit us at www.delaget.com for more information.

About InfoSync

Multi-unit companies often find Accounting, Payroll, and Benefits Administration to be frustrating and expensive. InfoSync provides the people, processes, and technology so leaders can focus on their core business. At InfoSync, we believe you should be focused on strategic business priorities, not administrative processes. That's why operators of more than 10,000 locations across 90 brands trust us. We work to reduce costs, provide access to enterprise systems and technology, and deliver industry expertise so leaders can shift their focus to leading their company toward success. Visit www.issvc.com to talk and learn more.

