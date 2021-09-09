Delaget Announces API Partnership with Payactiv

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, a Minnesota-based SaaS (software as a service) company that serves restaurant operators with data analytics and automation, announced today the signing of their newest partnership with Payactiv.

Payactiv is a leading earned wage access (EWA) provider and certified B-Corp with the mission to bring financial well-being to the millions of people who experience financial stress. With Payactiv, employees can avoid overdraft fees and other costly penalties by accessing their earned wages before payday.

"Our new partnership with Payactiv is an exciting opportunity for both parties," says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget. "The Payactiv mission aligns closely with Delaget's core values, and our team looks forward to leveraging this partnership and delivering a fresh new employee benefit to franchisees across the country."

The addition of Payactiv to Delaget's Marketplace allows both organizations to collaborate on new opportunities and provide existing clients the opportunity to integrate seamlessly without the typical setup fees and engineering hours.

"Delaget and Payactiv will enable tens of thousands of QSR businesses to recruit, retain and engage better with their workforce," says Michael Biscotti, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Payactiv. "We're proud to be able to alleviate financial stress for over 3.5 million workers in the QSR industry."

Delaget's API Partnerships provide access to over 100,000 restaurant locations which eliminates the need to build costly, one-off data integrations. Delaget Marketplace partnerships like Payactiv enable seamless integrations for partners serving restaurants, such as payroll and accounting, HR & employee software, drive-thru and deliveries, POS, BOH, and more.

ABOUT DELAGET

Delaget is the leader in simplifying data for operators in the QSR space by offering operational and loss metrics solutions that enable operators to see critical data with the click of a button and set metric thresholds so they can make smarter decisions, faster. Delaget was the recipient of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for their product, Delaget Coach, which provides operators with an all-encompassing view of their data that's customized to their unique performance metrics such as sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, VOC, loss prevention, and more. For more information about Delaget's marketplace, visit www.delaget.com .

ABOUT PAYACTIV

Payactiv, a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is a holistic financial wellness platform that provides employees on-demand access to earned but unpaid wages. Businesses that partner with Payactiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement, and retention. Employees love Payactiv because it eliminates the expensive between-paycheck toll of payday loans, bank overdrafts, and late fees. Payactiv offers a suite of financial services that include savings and budgeting tools, bill payment and financial health measurement. Visit www.payactiv.com .

Media Contact:

Jay Kallman

651.999.9283

[email protected]

