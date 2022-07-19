Delaget Announces New Partnership with Instant Financial

Delaget adds Instant to lineup of premier API partners creating opportunities for quick-service restaurant (QSR) operators who want to enhance their business through reporting

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, a SaaS (software as a service) company that serves restaurant operators their data analytics through seamless automation, announced today their newest partnership with Instant Financial.

Instant Financial is a provider of fee-free on-demand pay solutions, on a mission to help workers get out from the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck, which impacts millions of Americans today. The Instant platform offers a pay management solution and Visa debit card that allows employees to access their hard-earned wages, when they need them, and helps them get on a path to financial independence.

The addition of Instant to the Delaget Marketplace creates new opportunities for both organizations, as well as enables existing clients to integrate seamlessly, bypassing the time required for custom integrations. This partnership is timely with the rise in popularity of on-demand pay and moves toward making EWA a staple of employee benefits, particularly in the QSR space.

"We are excited about the addition of Instant to the Delaget Marketplace," says CEO of Delaget, Jason Tober. "Instant's flexibility with employee payment options is of great value to the restaurant industry and we're proud to help support the mission of enabling more restaurant employees the freedom to easily manage their pay."

"A host of recent economic challenges, not the least of which being the recent rise in inflation, have put pressure on employers to find ways to better support their employees in their financial wellbeing," said Tal Clark, CEO, Instant Financial. "We are excited to partner with Delaget to provide a valuable recruiting tool to restaurant operators and instant pay to their employees."

Delaget's API partnerships provide access to data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations with a single API versus building costly, one-off data integrations. The Delaget Marketplace's robust partner ecosystem provides restaurant operators with vetted, secure, and seamless integration capabilities for all their operational needs including reporting and analytics, loss prevention, and delivery. These integrations include connections with top service providers in payroll and accounting, HR & employee software, earned wage access, drive-thru and deliveries, POS (Point of Sale), BOH, and more.

Instant Financial is the pioneer of offering responsible, same day pay to thousands of employees across the US, enabling financial freedom and wellness through its earned wage access solutions, all without fees. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organizations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between workday and payday.

