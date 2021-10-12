Delaget Has Tripled Their Partner Ecosystem with Recent Partner Additions SCW HR, Science On Call, and Mobiry

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget, Minnesota-based SaaS (software as a service) company that provides automated data analytics solutions to QSR and restaurant operators, announces its partnership with three new innovative QSR suppliers, SCW HR, Science On Call, and Mobiry.

Delaget Adds Three QSR Partners to Expansive Marketplace

Delaget continues to onboard new partners each month. October's vendor additions include SCW HR who provide outsourced HR and Managed Payroll services to QSRs - specializing in California businesses, Science On Call, which provides 24/7 on-call restaurant tech support, and Mobiry, an AI-driven marketing automation solution that delivers 1:1 personalization and predictive analytics - they are the perfect additions to an already stacked vendor bench.

"Technology transitions can be tough, which is why we're so excited about creating a diverse marketplace that QSR clients can go to and know what they're getting - vetted suppliers and a seamless experience," says Jason Tober, CEO of Delaget, "Solutions like SCW HR, Science On Call, and Mobiry are the perfect additions as they support Delaget's mission to create a well-rounded supplier variety that operators can trust."

Delaget's API Partnerships provide access to data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations with a single API, versus building costly, one-off data integrations. The Delaget Marketplace's robust partner ecosystem provides restaurant operators with vetted, secure, and seamless integration capabilities for all their operational needs and includes integrations with top service providers in payroll and accounting, HR & employee software, earned wage access, drive-thru and deliveries, POS (Point of Sale), BOH, and more.

ABOUT DELAGET

Delaget is the leader in QSR data solutions helping restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through configurable restaurant dashboards and data solutions. Delaget was the recipient of the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for their product, Delaget Coach, which provides operators with an all-encompassing view of their data that's customized to their unique performance metrics such as sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, VOC, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers include multi-unit operators from brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hardee's, Popeyes, Sonic Drive-In, Papa John's, and more.

Media Contact:

Jay Kallman

651-999-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaget

Related Links

https://www.delaget.com/

