Delamain Cognac Launches Private Cellar Dining Experience

First-of-its-Kind Opportunity Will Match Rare Delamain Cognacs with Regional Gastronomy Prepared and Served by Private Chef in Delamain Cellars

JARNAC, France, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delamain Cognac announces the launch of its "Cellar Dining" experience, a first-of-its-kind, "single table" opportunity for guests to explore some of Delamain's finest cognacs as paired with regional gastronomic specialties prepared by a private chef and served amongst some of Delamain's rarest cognacs in its principal cellar.

The experience, launched as part of "Explore Cognac's" range of visitor experiences, is to be shared by a single group of up to 8 guests and will begin with a private, after-hours tour of the Delamain cellars.

The meal will afford guests a relaxed opportunity to immerse themselves in the multi-sensory wonders of Delamain's limited edition, "Pléiade" Grande Champagne cognacs* with the pairings prolonging and deepening the sensory experience and highlighting the versality and complexity of mature cognacs in the gastronomic context.

 *Comprised of single cask, vintage, and exceptionally old cognacs.

Charles Braastad, Delamain's Managing Director and direct descendant of founder James Delamain, commented: "We are very excited to have this opportunity to welcome guests into the heart of our cellars and into the heart of a culture deeply rooted in the natural gifts of a special terroir; to share the highest expression of our craft in what we believe is an optimal environment for exploring and appreciating the sensory wonders of beautiful old cognacs."

About Delamain Cognac

Founded in 1824, the House of Delamain embraces a nine-generation legacy of impassioned curiosity as to the natural world and the possibilities inherent in an enlightened partnership with its own special terroir. 

Specializing in Grande Champagne, cognac's finest cru and terroir, and employing a savoir-fair passed down across those nine generations, the House guides elegant and delicate Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie during their journey through Delamain's historic and atmospherically influential cellars (those cellars, in a sense, their second terroir). 

Striving for excellence at every stage of the lengthy lifecycle, the House of Delamain adopts an artisanal and non-interventionist approach, respectful of natural processes and time, in order to create transcendent cognacs. 

Exceptionality means no shortcuts ever.

Press Contact: Rebecca Montgomery
[email protected]

To learn more about Delamain, please visit: delamain-cognac.com
Instagram: @delamaincognac

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163856/DELAMAIN_ET_COMPAGNIE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163855/DELAMAIN_ET_COMPAGNIE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DELAMAIN ET COMPAGNIE

