HAMPSTEAD, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delamar, a private luxury waterfront community near Wilmington, North Carolina, launched its much-anticipated opening weekend on November 7–8 with a curated series of events hosted by Destination Sales & Marketing in collaboration with Blue Crest Homes and Capital Asset Development. With over 100 guests in attendance —including reservation holders, brokers, and community partners—the event generated $13,081,941 in homesite sales and marked a major milestone for the region's premier coastal development.

Delamar Debuts with $13M Sales Weekend and Over 100 Attendees at Exclusive Waterfront Launch Event

The celebration began Friday evening at the Surf Club on Wrightsville Beach, where guests gathered for a private reception overlooking the Atlantic. Attendees previewed the master plan, learned more about Delamar's amenity-rich design, and connected with the development team to discuss vision and timing.

Saturday marked the first opportunity for early reservation holders to tour the property and select homesites. Located just minutes from Wilmington, Delamar oﬀers a unique blend of seclusion and accessibility, with expansive waterfront land, gated privacy, and quick access to beaches, golf, and the airport. Guests toured the grounds, walked future amenity areas, and experienced firsthand what makes this lifestyle community so diﬀerent.

Amenities currently under construction include a private amenity center, scenic walking trails, and the secured main entrance. With preserved natural landscapes, large homesites, and flexible building options, Delamar caters to buyers seeking space, serenity, and long-term potential all without compromising on convenience.

One new property owner shared: "As locals here in Hampstead we have watched Delamar develop each and every day to a wonderful place that anyone would love to call home. The protection of many of the trees drew us in, it's like nothing else you can find out there. The opening weekend was flawless from start to finish- a buyer's dream. It truly was done right and they handled everything for us. This is a special place with great teams to assist you every step of the way."

Following the weekend's success, Phase I is now open to the public with a limited number of premium homesites available. Utilities are in place and amenities are underway, making this a rare opportunity for those looking to invest in buildable land near Wilmington.

To schedule a private tour or view current availability, visit https://www.delamarnc.com/ or contact Destination Sales & Marketing .

About Delamar

Delamar is a private waterfront community located in Hampstead, NC. With sweeping coastal views, access to the Intracoastal Waterway, and thoughtfully designed amenities, Delamar offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to build a lasting coastal legacy. Whether you're creating a family home or a serene getaway, Delamar provides the ideal backdrop for elevated coastal living.

Press Contact: Amanda Salerno, 910-777-4079, https://www.delamarnc.com/

