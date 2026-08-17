Merchant Cash Advance Relief firm Delancey Street Delancey Street Publishes the Three Questions Small Business Owners Should Ask Any MCA Debt Relief Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delancey Street Group LLC, a New York-based, merchant cash advance debt settlement company, today published a free checklist of three questions small business owners can use to evaluate any merchant cash advance (MCA) debt relief provider — and answered all three about its own program alongside it.

The checklist is aimed at a decision most owners make under conditions that make careful evaluation nearly impossible. By the time a business owner starts looking for help with stacked merchant cash advances, daily debits are already clearing against a shrinking balance, and the search often begins after a cold call rather than a considered comparison. The firm said the checklist is intended to be used on the entire category, without exception.

"We are asking owners to run this list on us," said Max Soni, Chief Marketing Officer and Founder of Delancey Street. "If a company publishes questions designed to make everyone else look bad and itself look good, that is just marketing with extra steps. The only version of this that is worth anything is the version where we have to answer too — and where an owner can tell we did not pick easy questions."

A $20 Billion Industry, and a Pitch That Should Worry You

The MCA debt relief category is crowded with advertising built on quantified savings promises — figures presented before anyone has read the merchant's agreements, reviewed the number of positions outstanding, or confirmed which funders are involved. Delancey Street's position is that the promise itself is the disqualifier.

"There is no honest way to quote a percentage to someone whose contracts you have not read," said Vinay Metharamani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder "Every case turns on the specific agreements, the positions outstanding, the funders involved, and the business's actual cash flow. A number offered before that review is not a projection. It is a closing technique."

The Three Questions

Delancey Street published the following three questions, each with a note on what the answer reveals:

Will I save 80% off my payments?

This one is a test, not a request. A provider willing to guarantee a savings figure before reading the merchant's agreements has told the owner something important about how the rest of the relationship will go. Who does not qualify for your program?

A provider who says everyone qualifies is describing a sales process, not a program. Owners should ask for the disqualifiers by name. What is your plan if a funder refuses to negotiate, or sues me anyway?

Some funders do refuse. Some file. An owner is entitled to know what happens in that scenario before signing, not after it occurs.

The firm added an fourth observation outside the numbered list: any provider that attaches a deadline to the decision — a rate that expires, a slot that closes, an offer good only today — has answered the question of what kind of company it is without being asked.

Answering Them About Ourselves

Delancey Street published its own answers to all three questions, including the two the firm described as least comfortable.

On question one, the company's published answer is a refusal: Delancey Street does not quote a savings percentage before reviewing a merchant's agreements, and states that any figure offered on a first call — by any provider, including this one — should be treated as a warning rather than a forecast.

On question two, the firm published its disqualifiers directly, naming the circumstances in which it declines to enroll a business and stating that some owners are better served by paths it does not sell.

"The uncomfortable answer is the one that has value," said Vinay Metharamani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Business owners in this situation have been sold to constantly. What they have not had is a straight answer they did not have to pay for."

Availability

The three-question checklist and Delancey Street's answers are available free at delanceystreet.com, with no registration, email address, or credit check required. Business owners can also request a free, confidential consultation with a senior advisor at 1-212-210-1851.

Delancey Street executives are available for interviews on MCA debt relief advertising practices, merchant cash advance contract terms, and the regulatory landscape facing the industry.

About Delancey Street

Delancey Street is a New York City-based business debt relief firm specializing in merchant cash advance settlement, UCC lien removal, confession of judgment challenges, and pre-default MCA reconciliation. Founded and managed by merchant cash advance industry veterans, the firm has settled more than $100 million in business debt on behalf of over 1,000 small businesses nationwide. Delancey Street's leadership team includes Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Vinay Metharamani; Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Colton Schnall; and Chief Marketing Officer and Founder Maxinder "Max" Soni. The firm and its principals have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Newsday, American Express OPEN Forum, and Oracle, and on FOX News, CNN, and Court TV. Learn more at https://www.delanceystreet.com.

Media Contact

Maxinder "Max" Soni

Chief Marketing Officer & Founder, Delancey Street

[email protected]

1-212-210-1851

https://www.delanceystreet.com

Delancey Street is not a law firm. Legal matters are handled by the firm's in-house and affiliated counsel. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome; outcomes vary based on facts, creditor positions, and client circumstances.

SOURCE Delancey Street