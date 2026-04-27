Delancey Street Launches Industry-First Pre-Default MCA Reconciliation Program for Small Businesses Struggling Under Merchant Cash Advance Payments

The Reconciliation Shield™ is the first formalized business debt relief program designed to lower merchant cash advance payments before default, using reconciliation written into the merchant's own MCA agreement. The program comes from Delancey Street, the New York-based company that has already settled more than $100 million in business debt for over 1,000 small businesses nationwide.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delancey Street, a New York City-based business debt relief company led by industry veterans, today announced the launch of The Reconciliation Shield™, the first formalized pre-default reconciliation program in the business debt settlement industry. The program is built specifically for small business owners who are still current on their merchant cash advance (MCA) payments but are watching revenue decline while daily or weekly debits consume a growing share of their deposits.

Until now, nearly every business debt settlement company in the United States has operated on the same model: wait for the merchant to default, then negotiate. That approach leaves owners stuck choosing between missing a payment — which can trigger legal action from the lender — or continuing to pay an obligation they can no longer sustain. The Reconciliation Shield™ changes the narrative.

The program leverages the reconciliation clause that appears in virtually every properly drafted MCA agreement. That clause gives the merchant the contractual right to request a true-up of their remittance amount when actual receivables fall below projections. Most merchants do not know the clause exists. Fewer still know how to invoke it, document it, or push back when a funder ignores the request. Delancey Street has productized that process end-to-end — receivables analysis, reconciliation demand letters, funder negotiation, and, where appropriate, restructured payment terms — and is offering it as a standalone engagement for the first time, supervised by the firm's in-house legal leadership.

"For years, the entire business debt relief industry has told merchants the same thing: come back when you've missed a payment and are in default" said Vinay Metharamani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Delancey Street. "That advice is wrong, and it costs business owners their companies. Reconciliation already exist in the contract the merchant signed. We built a program to actually use them — before the business is in crisis, not after. This is what a mature business debt relief industry should have been offering ten years ago."

The Reconciliation Shield™ is designed for merchants with active MCA positions who are experiencing declining revenue but have not yet missed a payment. Eligibility depends on the structure of the specific MCA agreement, the funder, and the merchant's current receivables. Delancey Street evaluates each case before enrollment.

"Reconciliation is a contract right, not a favor," said Steven M. Raiser, Esq., Founding Partner and Chief Legal Officer of Delancey Street. A former prosecutor, commissioned military officer, and attorney admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court with more than 20 years of legal experience, Raiser also serves as a legal analyst for FOX News, CNN, and Court TV. "When a funder drafts an MCA agreement and includes a reconciliation provision, that provision is enforceable. The problem has always been execution — knowing when to invoke it, how to document receivables properly, and how to respond when the funder pushes back. Our program handles all of that on the merchant's behalf, with legal oversight at every step."

The launch arrives as small business owners across the country face a tightening credit environment and a growing wave of MCA stacking — the practice of taking on multiple cash advances from different funders simultaneously — that industry observers have flagged as a rising risk to Main Street businesses. Delancey Street's leadership expects the program to serve merchants in restaurants, trucking, construction, retail, auto, and professional services — sectors where daily receivables swing sharply and MCA exposure is common.

The Reconciliation Shield™ is available nationwide and can be accessed through Delancey Street's intake team at 1-212-210-1851 or at https://www.delanceystreet.com.

About Delancey Street

Delancey Street is a New York City-based business debt relief firm specializing in merchant cash advance settlement, UCC lien removal, confession of judgment challenges, and pre-default MCA reconciliation. Founded and managed by attorneys and merchant cash advance industry veterans, the firm has settled more than $100 million in business debt on behalf of over 1,000 small businesses nationwide. Delancey Street's leadership team includes Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Vinay Metharamani; Founding Partner and Chief Legal Officer Steven M. Raiser, Esq.; Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Colton Schnall; and Chief Marketing Officer and Founder Maxinder "Max" Soni. The firm and its principals have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Newsday, American Express OPEN Forum, and Oracle, and on FOX News, CNN, and Court TV. Learn more at https://www.delanceystreet.com.

Delancey Street is not a law firm. Legal matters are handled by the firm's in-house and affiliated counsel.

Media Contact Maxinder "Max" Soni Chief Marketing Officer & Founder, Delancey Street [email protected] 1-212-210-1851 https://www.delanceystreet.com

SOURCE Delancey Street