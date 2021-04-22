Delaney & Co.'s New Party & Play Lab Collection Makes Its Official Debut

From musical instruments to STEM Toys to puzzles and push bubbles, Delaney & Co.'s newest collection is all about bringing even more choice and fun to childhood parties, as well as to bring gifts that bring fun and educational value to help form academic, cognitive, sensory, social, speech and motor development through imaginative play.

"As someone who has previously worked with special needs children and who is also a mom of two children on the spectrum, I wanted to bring more choice to our customers regarding affordable party supplies and new to us, foil and latex balloons. But most importantly, I wanted to bring both parents and children to a place where they can choose multi-functional toys that are designed to encourage imaginative play, as well as bring out the academic and social components. Anything that gives all of our children a step up? We're all in. We also feel that by incorporating these toys into our collection, it also provides our children the opportunity to find out where their academic and social skillsets lie," says Mia Johnson, CEO and Founder of the e-commerce site, Delaney & Co. "We've also expanded our line to include the most important items you will need to stock a new nursery or playroom. Our true value lies in our customers and their needs and this collection addresses those needs in, hopefully, a meaningful way."

Their new party line-up features foil and latex balloons, balloon arches and rings, and even more eco-friendly party supplies to their already eco-friendly party supply line. Montessori and STEM inspired toys and puzzles, push bubbles and fidget toys, DIY Dollhouses and their accessories, 3-1 bikes and electric scooters, and LCD drawing pads are just a few of the new additions to the Delaney & Co. P&PL Collection.

There's also two new categories - "The Nursery" and "The Playroom" - where parents can find baby and kid friendly home decor, as well as blankets, diaper bags, baby nest beds, nursery/playroom art, and so much more. In addition to their new product lines, Delaney & Co. now offers free home & business delivery in Collin County, TX, free national and international shipping, including free shipping to military APO and FPO's.

