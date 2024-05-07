delaPlex and Cycle Labs Deepen Strategic Partnership to Transform Testing as a Service

ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step forward to transform the logistic and supply chain industry, delaPlex, a global business technology consultancy and services firm, and Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, announce the expansion of their strategic partnership. The joint effort will leverage advanced technologies such as, AI, Machine Learning, and IoT, to push the boundaries of what's possible in warehouse, workforce, logistics, and store operations, while redefining Testing as a Service (TaaS) and product development to improve system reliability, enhance operational accuracy, and accelerate deployment times.

The renewed partnership reaffirms delaPlex's commitment to prioritize Cycle Labs' cutting-edge testing platform, where delaPlex will adopt a "Cycle first" approach in combination with their extensive QA toolkit and integrated DevOps processes. In turn, Cycle Labs can now offer their partners a third-party Cycle staffing strategy whereby Cycle-capable team members can be available globally to grow and support more Cycle program opportunities like Cycle Services project-staffing and internal test library buildouts.

By integrating Cycle Labs' best-in-class platform with delaPlex's global implementation capabilities, the partnership aims to offer customers powerful automated testing solutions at a competitive price point. Together, both companies will collaborate on marketing, sales, and implementation initiatives, utilizing strategic growth to expand their market reach and deliver innovative testing solutions to clients worldwide.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Cycle Labs to provide partner-focused Cycle Services capabilities and staffing," said Manish Sachdeva, CEO at delaPlex. "With our trained global Cycle Services team, we aim to empower businesses to enhance product quality and accelerate time-to-market."

"This strategic collaboration with delaPlex introduces a top-tier Cycle staffing strategy for our partners. Additionally, the delaPlex team brings deep Cycle knowledge and advanced technology around the platform, such as AI and Machine Learning, to expedite test construction and push the boundaries of what's possible," said Josh Owen, CEO at Cycle Labs. "Together with delaPlex, we have built a global Cycle Services capacity. This allows partners to integrate Cycle as a value-add into their work streams without compromising their traditional revenue streams."

The alliance signifies a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and client success in the rapidly evolving landscape of automation testing. By joining forces, both companies remain dedicated in delivering transformative testing solutions that empower partners to achieve their goals with confidence.

About delaPlex

delaPlex is a leading US-based global business technology consultancy and services firm specializing in value-driven, actionable solutions, empowering businesses to excel, adapt, and thrive. Our collaborative team of innovative technology experts and product specialists deliver modern, tailored solutions aligned with our client's unique business goals and objectives. Since 2008, delaPlex has built a reputation for excellence and trust by prioritizing client satisfaction and going above and beyond. For more information, please visit delaplex.com.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io .

