Delavan Holdings Announces Kevin Kramer as New Chief Operating Officer of Ignition Dealer Services

DELAVAN, Wis., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavan Holdings, a holding company servicing Kunes Auto & RV Group and several other area businesses, is pleased to announce Kevin Kramer as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ignition Dealer Services, one of its subsidiaries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Kramer to the Delavan Holdings leadership team as COO of Ignition Dealer Services," said Jennifer Myers, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Delavan Holdings. "His innovative approach and leadership will drive growth and success in this essential business offering."

Kramer brings extensive experience in the automotive and warranty industries, with a career including deep industry knowledge and operational experience. Raised in southern Wisconsin and with roots in Birmingham, Green Bay and Chicago, Kramer has excelled in various leadership roles. His career highlights include recruiting and managing top-performing teams and optimizing finance operations. Since rejoining the automotive sector in 2022 with Kunes Auto Group, he has focused on improving sales processes and compliance programs.

"I am honored to step into the role of COO," said Kramer. "We've built a powerful team and bringing in new processes and approaches has already amplified the business. At a time where warranty services are more essential than ever, we're ready to elevate and redefine industry standards."

Delavan Holdings oversees a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Lake Lawn Resort, Geneva10 Fulfillment, Camp Timber-lee and Kunes Auto & RV. Ignition Dealer Services provides comprehensive solutions to the automotive industry, specifically in warranty and financial services.

Kramer's leadership is set to reinforce Ignition Dealer Services' reputation as a trusted partner to its clients, enhancing the company's operational capabilities and impact across the automotive industry.

About Delavan Holdings

Delavan Holdings is the umbrella company servicing Kunes Auto Group, G10 Fulfillment, Lake Lawn Resort, Camp Timber-Lee, Kunes RV Group, Ignition Dealer Services and others. Headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, the company provides support services to its affiliates. By focusing on operations, Delavan Holdings enables its partners to succeed in their missions and positively impact the communities they serve.

About Ignition Dealer Services

Ignition Dealer Services has a highly skilled team of agents with deep automotive retail experience. With a fully customizable suite of services, Ignition Dealer builds programs that can be tailored to meet specific business needs and wants.

Ignition Dealer Services prioritizes delivering exceptional service to its Dealer Partners and their customers, offering top-notch training and service to strengthen dealerships' F&I departments.

