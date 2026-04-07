Delavan Holdings Appoints First Chief Technology Officer to Drive Enterprise-Wide Innovation and AI Strategy

DELAVAN, Wis., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavan Holdings today announced the appointment of Shawn Theesfeld as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a newly created executive role that showcases the company's continued growth and commitment to advancing its technology capabilities across its family of companies. Theesfeld officially joined the organization on March 23.

The addition of a CTO marks a significant milestone for Delavan Holdings as it continues to expand and align shared services across its portfolio. Building on existing collaboration in areas such as Human Resources, Payroll, Legal and Marketing, the company is now taking a strategic step to unify and elevate its technology infrastructure and innovation efforts.

"We're excited to welcome Shawn as a strong addition to the team at such a pivotal time for our company," said Jen Myers, CMO of Delavan Holdings. "He brings a great vision for the future and deep experience in aligning technology with business strategy. Technology is central to how we operate and serve our customers, and with Shawn's leadership, we're well-positioned to strengthen our systems, enhance security and thoughtfully adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence."

In his role, Theesfeld will lead the development and execution of Delavan Holdings' enterprise-wide technology strategy. His focus will include infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, systems integration and the adoption of advanced tools, including AI, to improve operational efficiency and customer outcomes.

Theesfeld brings extensive experience in enterprise technology leadership. In previous roles, he led technology strategy across multiple operating companies and played a key role in modernization and system integration initiatives.

"This is an exciting time for Delavan Holdings," said Theesfeld. "I look forward to working alongside the team to build a strong, secure and forward-looking technology foundation that supports our people and enhances how we serve our customers."

The creation of the CTO role highlights Delavan Holdings' commitment to innovation, operational excellence and its broader mission of building people's lives.

About Delavan Holdings

Delavan Holdings is the umbrella company servicing Kunes Auto Group, G10 Fulfillment, Lake Lawn Resort, Camp Timber-Lee, Kunes RV Group, Ignition Dealer Services and others. Headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, the company provides support services to its affiliates. By focusing on operations, Delavan Holdings enables its partners to succeed in their missions and positively impact the communities they serve.

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SOURCE Delavan Holdings