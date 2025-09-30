Delavie Sciences Launches layerOne™: A Groundbreaking Cleansing and Toning System Inspired by the Extremes

Developed by leading longevity scientists, layerOne™ is the latest skincare innovation pioneered by Delavie Sciences

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavie Sciences, a leader in longevity skincare, today unveils layerOne™ -- a first of its kind cleansing and toning system. Powered by the Hydrolytic Enzyme Complex (HEC), developed by patented technology by Drs. David Sinclair and Kyle Landry at Harvard Medical School, the layerOne™ Clarifying Enzyme Cleanser and layerOne™Clarifying Enzyme Toner redefine the foundation of skincare.

Sourced from an organism that thrives in extreme heat exceeding 130°F (55°C) within nutrient-rich soils, layerOne's active ingredient delivers rare properties ideal for gentle yet effective exfoliation, oil control, and skin renewal. The layerOne collection is Delavie Sciences' second product family, following the award-winning Aeonia® collection powered by Bacillus Lysate, researched in space and the first biological cosmetic ingredient recognized as Certified Space Technology®.

"Cleansers and toners haven't changed in years, and we saw an opportunity to innovate," says Dr. Kyle Landry, Delavie Sciences President and Co-founder. "layerOne is the first of its kind, restoring healthy, balanced skin and bringing back its natural glow."

The two-step system clarifies, smooths, and preps the skin for optimal absorption of subsequent products, creating an ideal foundation for any regimen. Suitable for all skin types, these formulas offer both immediate and lasting benefits for skin health.

Formulated with Delavie Sciences' patented Hydrolytic Enzyme Complex (HEC), the layerOne Clarifying Enzyme Cleanser gently exfoliates, refines texture, and removes buildup without over-drying. The formula supports renewal, clarity, and hydration, with HEC clinically proven to reduce oiliness and improve elasticity. 90% percent of participants reported softer, smoother skin after use. layerOne Clarifying Enzyme Toner: Formulated with Delavie Sciences' patented Hydrolytic Enzyme Complex (HEC), the layerOne Clarifying Enzyme Toner refreshes and balances skin while tightening and refining pores. As the finishing step for layerOne™ it hydrates, clarifies, and primes skin for optimal efficacy of treatments that follow. 100% of participants reported clean, hydrated, revitalized skin.

By harnessing the biological adaptations of rare extremophiles and transforming them into patented, performance-driven formulations, Delavie Sciences continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in skincare, delivering solutions that work on a cellular level to promote long-term skin health.

The layerOne™ Clarifying Enzyme Cleanser and layerOne™ Clarifying Enzyme Toner are now available at www.delaviesciences.com . For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Delavie Sciences